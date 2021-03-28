Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 3rd ODI

After battling hard in the first two ODIs, India will lock horns against England in the third and final match of the series which is currently leveled 1-1. Both teams are expected to make some changes in their playing XI for the final ODI especially India who lacked the spark in the second ODI. Kuldeep Yadav is all set to miss his place in the XI as Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to replace him. While KL Rahul has returned to form and scored a century in the last match and as the Team India looked settled in the batting department. While England have played dominant cricket so far in the series, the toss will play a crucial role in the match as three out of four matches have won by the team who aced the toss.

The excitement of ODI cricket continues as 3rd ODI between India vs England is all set to get underway on Sunday.

Live Match Streaming India vs England 3rd ODI

When is India vs England 3rd ODI match?

The India vs England 3rd ODI match will be played on Sunday, March 28. Also Read - Prasidh Krishna Must be Seriously Considered For Indian Test Team: Sunil Gavaskar

What are the timings of the India vs England 3rd ODI match?

The India vs England 3rd ODI match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the India vs England 3rd ODI match being played?

The India vs England 3rd ODI match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs England 3rd ODI match?

The India vs England 3rd ODI match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 3rd ODI match?

The India vs England 3rd ODI match will live stream on Disney Plus Hotstar in India.

What are the Squads for the India vs England 3rd ODI match?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Matthew Parkinson