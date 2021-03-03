Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 4th Test

Just a draw away from qualifying for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, India could be gambling a bit too much by dishing out a surface for the fourth and final Test against England that aids turn from the start. After the first match of the series, a desperate India, down 1-0 and with chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final seeming difficult, played England in the next two Tests on surfaces that helped the ball turn from as early as the first session.

It paid off and India went 2-1 up. It is a margin that should see them through to the WTC final. A draw in the fourth and final Test would suffice for India. But then captain Virat Kohli’s Indian team is not one that is known to play for a draw. They keep draw as the last option. This is what the team management has said time and again and it is a strategy that helped them win the fourth and final Test in Brisbane.

So, it came as no surprise when India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane mentioned in the media interaction on Tuesday that the surface would be similar to that in the second and third Test matches. But a surface that is deemed to produce a result can backfire too for India if England get a better grip of it this time. If the visitors' bat first and put up a sizeable total, India, who will be batting fourth could be in a soup.

When is India vs England 4th Test match?

The India vs England 4th Test match will take place on Thursday, March 4. Also Read - Live Cricket Streaming New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch NZ vs AUS Stream Live Cricket Online on FanCode App, TV Telecast in India

What are the timings of India vs England 4th Test match?

The India vs England 4th Test match will start at 9.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9 AM IST.

Where is India vs England 4th Test match being played?

The India vs England 4th Test match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs England 4th Test match?

The India vs England 4th Test match will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the India vs England 4th Test match?

The India vs England 4th Test match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JIO TV app app.

What are the predicted XIs for India vs England 4th Test match?

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, James Anderson.

IND vs ENG SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya.

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Daniel Lawrence,