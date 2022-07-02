India vs England 5th Test Day 2 Live Streaming Cricket

Rishabh Pant played a knock for the ages to turn the tables on England and take India to an imposing 338 for seven on a rain-hit day one of the rescheduled fifth Test on Day1. At 98 for five, India were staring down the barrel but Pant (146 off 111 balls) scripted a remarkable turnaround in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (83 batting off 163) as the duo shared a match-changing 222-run stand off 239 balls. Pant, who rendered the England bowlers helpless, hammered 20 boundaries and four sixes, in his awe-inspiring effort. The rain in the morning meant only 73 overs could be bowled on the opening day. Having faced criticism for his struggles in white-ball cricket recently, Pant continued his love affair with the red-ball format by smashing his fifth century overall and fourth in overseas conditions.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Score & Updates: Early Tea Taken Due to Rain Interruption

When is India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 3rd Test match will start from Monday, July 1. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Tests Negative For COVID-19; Likely to Feature From White-Ball Series Against England- Report

What are the timings of the India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 5th Test match will start at 3 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 PM. Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, June 2: Rain Interrupts Play For Third Time

Where is India vs England 5th Test match being played?

The India vs England 5th Test match will be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 5th Test match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 5th Test match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the squads for the India vs England 5thTest match?

India: Rohit Sharma (Ruled Out), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Risabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), KS Bharat (Wicket Keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Mohd, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.

England: Ben Stokes (Captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matty Potts, Olli Pope.

England have lost three wickets. Rain interrupts play for the third time on Day 2. England 60/3. Jasprit Bumrah has picked up all the three wickets so far.

Jasprit Bumrah strikes again in the resumption as he removes Zack Crawley on 9. But Rain once again comes back to play spoilsport. Play delayed.

Rain Stops Play. India put up 416 runs on the board. Jasprit Bumrah struck early-on in the England innings. Hosts England are now currently at 16/1 (3).

Jadeja started the things good for visitors as the all rounder smashes the century against England.