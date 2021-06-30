India Women vs England Women Live Streaming 2nd ODI in India

India will have to shed their outdated batting approach and play more freely to bounce back against formidable hosts England in the second women's ODI in Taunton on Wednesday. India consumed as many as 181 dot balls on way to posting a below par 201 which England chased down rather comfortably to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Sunday. Ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand early next year, India have got work to do in all departments as pointed out by skipper Mithali Raj herself. The game could see India making multiple changes in the playing eleven as the batters' inability to rotate strike is proving to be a big issue for the team. Here are the details of when and where to watch the India Women vs England Women live Cricket match online in India Women.

When is the India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match will take place on Wednesday, June 30 in India Women.

What are the timings of the India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss between will take place at 6 PM IST.

Where is the India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match being played?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match will be played at the County Ground, Taunton, Bristol.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match will be telecasted live on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and JIOTV.

IND-W vs ENG-W Playing 11s

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav.

SQUADS

England Women: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Natasha Farrant, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Indrani Roy.