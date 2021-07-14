India Women vs England Women Live Streaming 3rd T20I in India

For the one final time, England Women and India Women Cricket teams will take on each other in the third and final T20I at the County Ground, Chelmsford. This will be the last game of the multiple-format series between two cricketing powerhouses. In the 2nd T20I, India Women staged a brilliant comeback against England to win the match by 8 runs and level the three-match series 1-1. Having posted 148 for 4, India were reeling at one stage while defending the total, with Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight stitching a 75-run stand for the third wicket. At 106 for 2 in the 14th over, the game was in the control of the hosts before the Indian spinners turned it in their favour by dismissing both the set batsmen off successive deliveries in that over. In the last six overs, England managed to get only 24 runs and were eventually restricted to 140 for 8. With the win, India have also kept themselves alive with an opportunity of finishing level in the multi-format series. Here are the details of when and where to watch the India Women vs England Women live Cricket match online in India Women.Also Read - West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming Cricket, 4th T20I: When And Where to Watch WI vs AUS Match Online And on TV

When is the India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match will take place on Wednesday, July 14 in India.

What are the timings of the India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match will start at 11 PM IST. The toss between two teams will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Where is the India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match being played?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match will be played at the County Ground, Chelmsford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match will be telecasted live on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 Hindi, SONY TEN 1 HD channels in India.

Where can you live stream the India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and JIOTV.

IND-W vs ENG-W Probable Playing 11s

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav.

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (WK), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies.