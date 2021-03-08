Live Streaming Cricket India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI

A rusty Indian women’s cricket team will be seeking some rhythm in the second ODI against South Africa here on Tuesday after being outplayed by the visitors in the series-opener in Lucknow. Though captain Mithali Raj and her deputy Harmanpreet Kaur had insisted that rustiness won’t be an issue in their first series in 12 months, India clearly looked a side that had not played for a long time in the opener of the five-match series on Sunday. A better prepared South Africa, on the other hand, were clinical and will be hard to beat in the coming games. Barring Kaur, Raj and Deepti Sharma to a certain extent, none of the batters could apply themselves on a decent batting surface. Also Read - IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips India vs South Africa 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI at Lucknow March 9 Tuesday 9:00 AM IST

The spinners, who are traditionally considered India’s strength, hardly troubled the South African duo of Lizelle Lee and 21-year-old Laura Wolvaardt, who put up the highest ever opening wicket stand against India to run away with the contest. There were some positives, however, such as Raj scoring a gritty half-century and pacer Jhulan Goswami showing she is still among the best in the business. Both the veterans were playing their first game since November 2019. Kaur too looked good in her 100th ODI but would have liked to convert the start into a big score. Opener Smriti Mandhana struck three delightful fours before falling to a loose shot and would be backing herself to bat long on Tuesday. Pacer Monica Patel was handed her debut on Sunday and more caps can be handed out in the second game with the management keeping one eye on preparations for the World Cup next year. Here are the live cricket streaming details of India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI from Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Also Read - Live Cricket Streaming West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch WI vs SL Stream Live Cricket Online on FanCode App, TV Telecast in India

When is India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI match?

The India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI match will take place on Tuesday, March 9. Also Read - Highlights IND-W vs SA-W 1st ODI: South Africa Women Register Clinical 8-Wicket Win Over India Women

What are the timings of India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI match?

The India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI match will start at 9 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8.30 AM IST.

Where is India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI match being played?

The India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Which TV channel will broadcast India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI match?

The India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI match?

The India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

What are the predicted XIs for India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI match?

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Monica Patel, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Lara Goodall, Trisha Chetty (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail.

IND-W vs SA-W SQUADS

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Monica Patel, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia, Dayalan Hemalatha, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (C), Lara Goodall, Trisha Chetty (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.