Live Streaming Cricket India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI

The series already out of their grasp, the Indian women cricketers, who are struggling to put together a cohesive team show, will have pride at stake when they clash with South Africa women in the fifth and final One-day International, on Wednesday. Barring the convincing nine-wicket win in the second match, the Indian women have barely fired in unison while the South Africans, who have already clinched the series 3-1, have excelled as a team. To be fair to the home-side players, they were a bit rusty as they are playing their first international series after more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic while South Africa recently beat Pakistan 3-0 at home. Also Read - IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODI Match at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 9 AM IST March 17 Wednesday

The Indian team also missed the flair of young Shafali Verma at the top of the order and the experience of Shikha Pandey in bowling department. Indian spinners, save Rajeshwari Gayakwad (5 wickets from 4 matches), were a big letdown on the slow tracks and that has played a big part in India’s series loss when the South Africans chased down 249 and 267 in the third and fourth matches. Senior leg-spiner Poonam Yadav could not get a single batter out in the four matches she has played so far. It remains to be seen if she keeps her place in the playing eleven on Wednesday. Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami continued to be the pick of Indian bowlers as she topped the bowling charts with eight wickets from the three matches she has played but she did not get much support from her colleagues except for spinner Gayakwad. Goswami did not play in the fourth match. Here are the live cricket streaming details of India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI from Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Also Read - Live Cricket Streaming IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: When And Where to Watch India vs England Online And on TV

When is India Women vs South Africa Women’s 5th ODI match?

The India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI match will take place on Wednesday, March 17. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 2nd T20I: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch IND vs ENG Live Cricket Stream Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports in India

What are the timings of India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI match?

The India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI match will start at 9 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8.30 AM IST.

Where is India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI match being played?

The India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Which TV channel will broadcast India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI match?

The India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI match?

The India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

What are the predicted XIs for India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI match?

India Women: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Sushma Verma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Radha Yadav.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (C), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Anne Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.

IND-W vs SA-W SQUADS

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Monica Patel, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia, Dayalan Hemalatha, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (C), Lara Goodall, Trisha Chetty (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.