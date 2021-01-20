Live Streaming IPL 2021 Players Retention List

Today is the final day for the eight IPL franchises to confirm the list of the players they want to retain ahead of the auction which is likely to be held on February 11. The venue for the upcoming season is yet not finalised with the Governing Council keeping UAE as an option due to the coronavirus pandemic. The teams are finalising the players they want to keep and who they want to release to free their purse for the mini auction. The league will have eight teams for the upcoming season and by 2022, it will reportedly be expanded to become a 10-team affair. Also Read - IPL Won't be a 10-Team Event as BCCI Plans to Add Just One More Franchise For Now: Report

No team is expected to ring in wholesale changes. The previous season was held entirely outside India with UAE playing host. Mumbai Indians defeated first-time finalists Delhi Capitals in a one-sided affair to become the champions for a record-extending fifth time. Also Read - India May Pull Out of Asia Cup 2021: Report

The dates for the fourteenth season are yet to be finalised with the league to be played either in India or in UAE. Also Read - Hardik Pandya Pens Emotional Letter For Late Father Himanshu Pandya, Team India All-rounder Recalls Best Times With Him

When will the IPL 2021 players retention list be announced?

The IPL 2021 Players Retention List will be announced on Wednesday, January 20.

What time will IPL 2021 players retention list be made public?

The IPL 2021 Players Retention List will be announced from 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the IPL 2021 players retention list ?

The IPL 2021 Players Retention List will be announced on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream it online?

The IPL 2021 Players Retention List will be live streamed on Hotstar.

When is the IPL 2021 Auction?

As per media reports, the auction will be held during the India vs England Test series next month, possibly on February 11.

When will the IPL 2021 get underway?

The season is expected to be held between April and May but the dates, fixtures are yet to be finalised.