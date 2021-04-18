Live Streaming Cricket Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021

The misfiring Kolkata Knight Riders will look to bring their campaign back on track when they take on table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 at Chepauk stadium on Sunday. In the battle between the world’s two best white-ball captains, Eoin Morgan and Virat Kohli, the Bengaluru franchise will hold a slight edge over Kolkata after its two wins from as many outings. Known for his tactical nous and man-management skills, the World Cup-winning English skipper will be keen to bring KKR back on track after a familiar middle-order collapse cost them the game against Mumbai Indians. After two ordinary seasons, the purple brigade started its campaign in an emphatic fashion, ticking all the boxes against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Morgan’s astute captaincy in using his bowling resources was the highlight as KKR had bowled out MI for a modest 152. Also Read - IPL 2021 Match Report, MI vs SRH: Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult Guide Mumbai Indians to 13-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Boasting a famed batting line-up in Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and the talented youngster Devdutt Padikkal, RCB are yet to perform to their full potential. But it did not matter much as RCB have won both their matches with new signing Maxwell holding fort in the middle and the likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Harshal Patel making the difference in bowling. Bought for Rs 14.25 crore in the 2021 auction, Maxwell has bounced back from a poor last season in the UAE. On a difficult batting wicket, Maxwell’s 59 — his first IPL half-century since 2016 — was the cornerstone before Bengal left-arm spinner Shahbaz turned it around against SRH in the 17th over, taking three wickets for one run. In their first match, Harshal Patel’s five-for set it up before de Villiers’ 48 sealed a two-wicket win over defending champions MI. Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2021 MI vs SRH, Today's Match Updates: Boult, Chahar Star as Mumbai Beat Hyderabad by 13 Runs

Live Streaming Cricket IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

When is Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match will be played on Sunday, April 18. Also Read - IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Match 10 in Chennai: Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads For Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

What are the timings of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match being played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match will be telecasted on Star Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match live streaming will be available on Disney Hotstar, JIOTV app for premium users.

What are the predicted XIs for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RCB vs KKR SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora.