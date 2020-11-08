Delhi Capitals will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 in the quest to enter their first final in the tournament’s history. Capitals are going through a rough patch in the tournament after suffering five defeats in their last six IPL games, which includes the heartbreak loss against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1. On the other side, Sunrisers Hyderabad are riding high on confidence with four wins in their last five games and the crucial win against Royal Challengers Bangalore will only boost their morale for the game against Delhi Capitals. DC were on a roll in the first half, winning five of their seven games before the Shreyas Iyer-led side started faltering. It all started with some injury issues as ace spinner Amit Mishra and pacer Ishant Sharma were first ruled out for the season before their batsmen started losing touch. Shikhar Dhawan (525 runs in 15 matches) has been in sublime touch but would hope to get support from the others. Also Read - DC vs SRH 2020 Scorecard, IPL Today Match Report: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada Star as Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to Reach Maiden IPL Final

When is Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match will take place on Sunday, November 8.

What are the timings of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match will start at 07:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07.00 PM IST.

Where is the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match being played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match will broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

What are the Playing XIs for the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match?

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Shreevats Goswami(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan