Live Streaming Cricket Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

In the twelfth match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League, Islamabad United will be up against Quetta Gladiators today in Karachi. Islamabad have so far played three matches and won two of them while losing one. They started with a three-wicket win over Multan Sultans before getting the better of Karachi Kings by five wickets. However, they lost to Peshawar Zalmi in their last match of the tournament by six wickets and will aim to bounce back tonight. Gladiators have lost all their three matches – they lost to Karachi Kings (by seven wickets), Lahore Qalandars (by nine wickets) and Peshawar Zalmi (by three wickets).

When is Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match?

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match will take place on Monday, March 1.

What are the timings of the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match?

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match was scheduled to start from 7:30 PM IST. However after a player tested positive for coronavirus, it was delayed by two hours. It will now start from 9:30 PM IST.

Where is Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match being played?

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Which TV channel will broadcast Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match?

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match?

The Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app.

What are the predicted XIs for Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match?

Islamabad United: Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Lewis Gregory, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Quetta Gladiators: Tom Banton, Saim Ayub, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Full Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Fawad Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Lewis Gregory, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Philip Salt (wk), Ali Khan, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer, Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Chris Jordan, Colin Munro, Reece Topley, Faheem Ashraf

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/captain), Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Cameron Delport, Anwar Ali, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Saim Ayub, Naseem Shah, Azam Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Abdul Nasir, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Usman Khan, Qais Ahmad, Usman Shinwari, Tom Banton