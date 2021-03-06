Live Match Streaming Kodak President’s Cup

The KCA Presidents Cup T20 will see six teams including KCA Tuskers, KCA Tigers, KCA Panthers, KCA Eagles, KCA Lions and KCA Royals vying for the inaugural championship. The event was expected to be played last year but was postponed. The tournament will be played in a round-robin format with four teams out of the six qualifying for the semifinals and eventually two contesting for the title on March 23. All the players, match officials have been kept in a bio-secure bubble due as a preventive measure against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A total of 33 matches will be played across 18 days.

Live Streaming Cricket Kodak President’s Cup

When is Kodak President’s Cup getting started?

The Kodak President's Cup T20 gets underway from March 6, 2021 (Saturday).

What are the timings of the Kodak President’s Cup Matches?

There will be two Kodak President's Cup matches in a day – the first one starts at 10:00 AM IST while the next 1:30 PM IST.

Where are the Kodak President’s Cup Matches being played?

The Kodak President’s Cup matches will be played at Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Kodak President’s Cup Matches?

The Kodak President’s Cup matches will not be broadcast on Television in India.

Where can you live stream the Kodak President’s Cup Matches?

The Kodak President’s Cup matches will though be live streamed on FanCode App and FanCode website.

What are the Squads for the Kodak President’s Cup Matches?

KCA Eagles: Aditya Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, N.P. Basil, Rabin Krishnan, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Basil Mathew, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Ashwin Anand, J. Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek R Nair, Karimuttathu Rakesh

KCA Tuskers: Sreeroop MP, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen, Vathsal Govind, Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Vishnu Vinod, Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar

KCA Tigers: Aditya Mohan, Akhil Acaria, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Akhil Anil, Sreesanth, Gautham Mohan, Sachin Baby, Varun Nayanar, Bharath Surya, Ajith KA, Aquib Fazal, Akash C Pillai, Muhammad Kaif

KCA Lions: Vinu Kumar Gopalakrishnan, Alfrin Francis, Midhun PK, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Abhishek Mohan, Riyas PA, Ponnam Rahul, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Salman Nizar

KCA Panthers: Akhin Sathar, Vinoop Manoharan, M.Kiran Sagar, Anand Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Suresh, Jose S Perayil, Akshay Chandran, Adhidev KJ, Subin Suresh, Sachin Mohan, Sanju Sajeev, Shaun Roger

KCA Royals: Harikrishnan KN, Shahansha, KM Asif, N. Vishnu Raj, M Arun, Atul Diamond, Abi Biju, Sijomon Joseph, M. Ajnas, KG Rojith, Abhishek J Nair, Albin Alias, Krishnaprasad, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan