Live Streaming Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021

After a Covid-forced break, the Pakistan Super League is back. The remainder of the season will be played in Abu Dhabi, UAE. On Saturday, Quetta Gladiators will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi in the 19th game. The Zalmi would like to bounce back to winning ways after a humiliating 10-wicket loss against Lahore Qalanders. Also Read - QUE vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 6:30 PM IST June 12

PSL 2021 Live Streaming, PSL 2021 online streaming, PSL 2021 online streaming free, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021, QUE vs PES Live Streaming, QUE vs PES Live Score, Live Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Streaming, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Match Streaming Online, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live PSL 2021 Match Streaming on SonyLIV. Find PSL 2021 Match Live, Live Match Streaming PSL 2021 Match details below. Also Read - Match Highlights ISU vs QTG Updates PSL 2021: Colin Munro, Bowlers Guide Islamabad United to 10-Wicket Win Over Quetta Gladiators

When is the Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Match?

The Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Match will take place on Saturday, June 12. Also Read - Match Highlights MUL vs KAR Updates PSL 2021: Babar's 85 Goes in Vain as Multan Sultans Register 12-Run Win Over Karachi Kings

What are the timings of the Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Match?

The Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Match being played?

The Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Match will be played at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Match?

The Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Match?

The Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV