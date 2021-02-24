Live Streaming Cricket New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I

Riding high on confidence, New Zealand come into this T20I series after producing some noteworth performances in the shorter format. The hosts didn't disappoint and started the series with a bang. In the first T20I, they were reduced to 19 for 3 in the first couple of overs but managed to make a good comeback and post a huge total. Devon Conway's impressive knock of unbeaten 99 off just 59 balls set up a sensational win, with Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi wreaking havoc with the ball. However, the home team would be focused on having some contributions from their top order and senior players like Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, and Colin Munro.

Australia, on the other hand, will have a lot of thinking to do ahead of the second match. After losing their first match in the series, the batting unit would try to take some responsibility. A better performance is expected from captain Aaron Finch, whose form is beginning in the white-ball format has started to worry the Australian fans. It will be interesting to see if the Australians bounce back and level the series on Thursday or New Zealand further strengthen their lead with another victory.

When is New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match will take place on Thursday, February 25.

What are the timings of the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match will start at 6.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 6 AM IST.

Where is New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match being played?

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match will be played at the University Oval, Dunedin.

Which TV channel will broadcast New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match live streaming will be available on the FanCode App app.

What are the predicted XIs for New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Matt Wade (WK), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams/Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa.

NZ vs AUS SQUADS

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Hamish Bennett.

Australia: Matthew Wade (wk), Aaron Finch (C), Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Ben McDermott, Andrew Tye, D Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Tanveer Sangha, Ashton Turner, Jason Behrendorff.