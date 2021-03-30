New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Streaming Cricket

New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series when they beat Bangladesh by 66 runs in the opening clash on Sunday. The hosts will be aiming to take an unassailable today while for Bangladesh this is a do-or-die encounter as a defeat will end their hopes of returning home with a series win from New Zealand. The tourists have already been whitewashed in a three-match ODI series earlier this month. Will the tables turn today?

You can watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2021, Live Cricket Streaming, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 2nd T20I, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Match Streaming Online, and, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Streaming on FanCode.

When is New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, March 30.

What are the timings of New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will start at 11:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11:00 AM IST.

Where is New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match being played?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be played at the McLean Park, Napier.

Which TV channel will broadcast New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will not be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match live streaming will be available on FanCode in India.

What are the predicted XIs for New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (captain), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett/Adam Milne

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I Full Squads

New Zealand Full Squad: Tim Southee (captain), Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Finn Allen

Bangladesh Full Squad: Mahmudullah (captain), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar