Live Streaming Cricket New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I

After a five-wicket loss against the hosts in the T20I opener, Pakistan would look to bounce back and level the series at Hamilton where the second match would be played. Pakistan was outplayed by the hosts in the first ODI when they won they gunned down 153 with seven balls to spare. Also Read - 36 All Out Trends on Twitter Day After Virat Kohli-Led Team India's Horror Show in Adelaide Recording Lowest-Total Ever in Tests

Here are the details of when and where to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2020-21: BCCI Announces Squad Composition, Qualification Rules

Live Stream New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I

When is New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will take place on Sunday, December 20. Also Read - India vs Australia Tests: Sunil Gavaskar Suggests Ishant Sharma as Injured Mohammad Shami's Replacement

What are the timings of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will start at 11:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11.00 AM IST.

Where is New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match being played?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Which TV channel will broadcast New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will not be broadcasted on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will live stream on Fancode in India. PTV will broadcast series in Pakistan and Spark Sport will live stream the matches in New Zealand.

What are the Squads for the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Doug Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Blair Tickner

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan(c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed