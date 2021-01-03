Live Streaming Cricket, New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2

Opting to bowl first hosts New Zealand had the near-perfect day as they bundled out Pakistan for 297 on an opening day at Christchurch. Azhar Ali with 97 was the top-scorer for the tourists, while Mohammad Rizwan hit an important 61. For NZ, Kylie Jamieson with five wickets was the wrecker-in-chief for the hosts.

The hosts would now like to dominate Day 2 which is expected to favour the batsman. Pakistan pacers would like to make early inroads on Monday morning with the new ball.

When is New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 match?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test match, Day 2 will take place on Sunday, January 4.

When will the 2nd Test match start?

The 2nd Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will also start at 3:30 AM IST. The toss for the contest will be held at 3.00 AM IST.

Where will the 2nd Test Day 2 be held?

The second Test match of the series will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Which TV channel will broadcast 2nd Test Day 2 Live in India?

Unfortunately, TV broadcast will not be available for Indian fans.

How can you live stream the 2nd Test Day 2 match online?

For the fans, there are other ways to watch the match live though. The 2nd Test will be streamed live on Fancode in India. PTV will broadcast series in Pakistan.

NZ vs PAK SQUADS –

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/C), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Zafar Gohar, Naseem