Live Streaming Cricket, New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test

New Zealand will host Pakistan in the second Test on Sunday at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. While the hosts will look to end the home season on a high, Pakistan would look to avoid an embarrassing whitewash. Pakistan will hope Fawad Alam comes up with the goods again, while the NZ bowlers will look to run through the inexperienced Pakistan batting line-up. Also Read - NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch 3:30 AM IST January 3 Sunday

When is New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test match?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will take place on Sunday, January 3. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Bio-Security Breach Controversy: Indian Fan Makes Stunning U-Turn, Says India Wicketkeeper Never Hugged Him

When will the 2nd Test match start?

The 2nd Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will also start at 3:30 AM IST. The toss for the contest will be held at 3.00 AM IST. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Trolled After Bio-Security Breach For Hugging Fan Ahead of 3rd Test Between Australia-India at SCG

Where will the 2nd Test be held?

The send Test match of the series will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Which TV channel will broadcast 2nd Test Live in India?

Unfortunately, TV broadcast will not be available for Indian fans

How can you live stream the 2nd Test match online?

For the fans, there are other ways to watch the match live though. The 2nd Test will be streamed live on Fancode in India. PTV will broadcast series in Pakistan.

Fantasy Team

Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, BJ Watling, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee.

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (c and wk), Faheem Ashraf, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas.

NZ vs PAK SQUADS –

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/C), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Zafar Gohar, Naseem Shah.