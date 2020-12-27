Live Streaming Cricket Northern Knights vs Pakistan-A T20

The Northern Knights will host Pakistan A in an unofficial T20 game in Hamilton on Sunday. The tourists would lock horns with all five different Super Smash T20 teams in their T20 leg of the tour to New Zealand. It will not be easy for the tourists as Tim Seifert is in good form. Also Read - ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Moves to Seventh, Tim Seifert Enters Top-10 in Batting Charts

Here are the details of when and where to watch Northern Knights vs Pakistan-A T20 match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - Mohammad Hafeez to KL Rahul, List of Top-5 Batsman With Most Runs in T20Is in 2020

When is Northern Knights vs Pakistan-A T20 match?

The Northern Knights vs Pakistan-A T20 match will take place on Sunday, December 27. Also Read - NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's New Zealand vs Pakistan Match at McLean Park in Napier, 11:30 AM IST December 22 Tuesday

What are the timings of the Northern Knights vs Pakistan-A T20 match?

The Northern Knights vs Pakistan-A T20 match will start at 08:30 PM IST.

Where is the Northern Knights vs Pakistan-A T20 match being played?

The Northern Knights vs Pakistan-A T20 match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Northern Knights vs Pakistan-A T20 match?

The Northern Knights vs Pakistan-A T20 match will not be broadcasted in any channel.

Where can you live stream the Northern Knights vs Pakistan-A T20 match?

The Northern Knights vs Pakistan-A T20 match cannot be streamed live in India. For NK vs PK A live scores, fans can visit New Zealand Cricket’s Twitter page. One can also refer to the match centre for constant updates on the Knights’ official website.

What are the Squads for the Northern Knights vs Pakistan-A T20 match?

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert, Jeet Raval, Ketene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Peter Bocock, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Brett Randell, Jake Gibson, Jon Carter, James Baker, Scott Kuggeleijin.

Pakistan A: Rohail Nazir, Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Harris Rauf, Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Usman Qadir, Khushdil Shah, Zeeshan Malik, Danish Aziz, Zafar Gohar