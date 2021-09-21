Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Live Match Streaming

Dubai: KL Rahul's Punjab Kings will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the battle for the fourth spot on Tuesday. Punjab are placed 7th in the table whereas the Royals are placed 6th below Kolkata Knight Riders. The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league and would be desperate to change their fortunes after disappointing one and all with their underwhelming performances over the past few seasons. However, the match on Tuesday will be more about the kind of starts that the top-orders players provide.

When is Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match will start on Tuesday, September 21.

What are the timings of Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match will start at 07:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM.

Where is the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match being played?

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match will live stream on Disney Plus Hotstar in India.