Live Streaming Cricket South Africa vs England 1st T20I

England and South Africa renew their rivalry when the two take on each other in the series opening first T20I today. England will play three T20Is and as many ODIs between November 27 and December 9. The series also marks the return of South Africa at international stage after the coronavirus pandemic upended the cricket calendar. Their players have been part of IPL though. England, on the other hand, have played hosts to Pakistan, West Indies and Australia, paving the way for cricket’s return amid the health crisis. Also Read - SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Hints and Prediction T20I Series: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's South Africa vs England 2020, 1st T20I Match at Newlands, Cape Town 9.30 PM IST November 27 Friday

When is South Africa vs England 1st T20I match?

The South Africa vs England 1st T20I match will take place on Thursday, November 27. Also Read - Star India Acquires Cricket South Africa Media Rights Till 2024

What are the timings of South Africa vs England 1st T20I match?

The South Africa vs England 1st T20I toss will take place at 9:00 PM IST and will get underway from 9:30 PM IST. Also Read - Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Live Streaming Details: Full Squad, Schedule, Venue And Timings

Where is the South Africa vs England match being played?

The South Africa vs England 1st T20I will be played at the Newlands, Cape Town.

Which TV channel will broadcast the South Africa vs England match?

The South Africa vs England 1st T20I will broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the South Africa vs England 1st ODI match?

The South Africa vs England 1st T20I match will live stream on Hotstar.

What are the Squads for the South Africa vs England T20I Series?

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk/captain), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Pite van Biljon, Keshav Maharaj, Junior Dala, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan, Glenton Stuurman

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Tom Curran