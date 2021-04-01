South Africa vs Pakistan Live Match Streaming 1st ODI

In the thrilling contest, South Africa will lock horns with Pakistan in the three-match series opener on Friday. South Africa will play their first match under Temba Bavuma's leadership as permanent captain, meanwhile, Pakistan will look to continue their dominance over the Proteas which they stamped during the home series. Pakistan will adopt a "modern-day" approach in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa and look to put 300 plus totals by finishing with a flourish, captain Babar Azam said on Thursday. "We are trying to play 'modern-day cricket' for the upcoming event. We will try to gain the necessary points through the series against South Africa. We will start strong. If our finishers fire, we can reach a total above 300," Babar, who leads Pakistan in all three formats, told a virtual press conference.

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be played on Friday, April 2.

What are the timings of the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where is the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match being played?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be played at at SuperSport Pak in Centurion.

Which TV channel will broadcast the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will live stream on Disney Plus Hotstar in India.

What are the Squads for the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match?

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Md Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Md Nawaz, Md Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Md Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir

South Arica: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams

PAK vs SA Dream11 Team

Keeper – Quinton de Kock, Mohammad Rizwan, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters – Imam-ul-Haque, Babar Azam (VC), Temba Bavuma

All-Rounders – Shadab Khan, JJ Smuts (C)

Bowlers – Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

PAK vs SA Match Prediction

South Africa will be favourites to win the match in their home conditions as they will be well equipped with their core players.