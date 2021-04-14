Live Streaming Cricket South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I

With IPL going on at the moment, the T20I series between South Africa and Pakistan have suffered in terms of viewership. But the cricket fever continues to rule the roost around the world as South Africa will take on Pakistan in the third of four-match T20I series at the SuperSport Park, Centurion- April 14. After losing the first T20I, Heinrich Klaasen-led South Africa came back strongly in the second game to register a six-wicket win and level the series 1-1. Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen are in good touch with the bat which is a good sign for South Africa. The hosts bowlers produced a special bowling performance to restrict Pakistan to a below par total of 140 in 20 overs. The visitors lost early wickets in the powerplay which affected their run-rate with the bat and they went on to lose the 2nd T20I by 6 wickets. You can watch South Africa vs Pakistan 2021, Live Streaming Cricket, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 3rd T20I, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming Cricket, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming Cricket on FanCode app in India. Live Match Streaming details below – South Africa vs Pakistan.

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will take place on Wednesday, April 14.

What are the timings of the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will start at 5.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6 PM IST.

Where is South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match being played?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Which TV channel will broadcast South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on the Disney Hotstar app.

What are the predicted XIs for South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen (C/wk), Pite Van Biljon, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf.

SA vs PAK SQUADS

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk/C), Kyle Verreynne, George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Lizaad Williams, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Wihan Lubbe.

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood.

SA vs PAK Dream11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen (C), Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Babar Azam, Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Mohammad Hafeez, George Linde, Faheem Ashraf, Lizaad Williams, Sisanda Magala, Hasan Ali.