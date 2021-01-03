Live Streaming Cricket South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test

After a humiliating loss in the opening Test, Sri Lanka would look to bounce back at The Wanderers in Johannesburg where they lock horns with host South Africa on Sunday. Here are the details of when and where to watch South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.

When is South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will take place on Saturday, January 3.

What are the timings of the South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will start at 01:30 PM IST.

Where is South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match being played?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will be played at The Wanderers, Johannesburg.

Which TV channel will broadcast South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium in India.

What are the Squads for the South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match?

South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Lungi Ngidi, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Migael Pretorius, Raynard van Tonder

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Kusal Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Asitha Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Santhush Gunathilake, Dilshan Madushanka

Fantasy Tips

Kusal Perera, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Aiden Markram. Vice-Captain: Anrich Nortje.