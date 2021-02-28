Live Streaming Cricket Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10

In the Spanish Championship Day – T10 event, Minhaj CC and La Manga Torrevieja will dace each other thrice in what will be a best of three play-off matches that will give the winning team the right to represent Cricket España at the European Cricket League 2021 (ECL 21). There’s just one spot up for grab at the event which is scheduled to get underway from May 31 in Barcelona. Both the teams boast of quality cricketers with Minhaj probably having an edge over their rivals considering they have been playing in the ongoing ECS T10 competition being held at the same venue. However, Minhaj are missing two of their biggest talents in Asjad Butt and Awais Ahmed who didn’t register for them last year. Also Read - Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana Live Cricket Streaming Super50 Cup 2021 FINAL: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch TRI vs GUY FINAL Stream Live Cricket Online on FanCode App, TV Telecast in India

When is Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10?

Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10 matches will take place on Sunday, February 28. Also Read - Watch Live Streaming Cricket New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I: Where to Watch NZ vs AUS Stream Live Cricket Online And on TV

What are the timings of the Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10?

Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10 matches will be played at 1 pm IST, 3 pm IST and 5 pm IST. Also Read - Australian Open 2021 Final Live Streaming Tennis: When And Where to Watch Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Men's Final

Where is Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10 being played?

Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10 matches will be played at Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona.

Which TV channel will broadcast Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10?

Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10 matches will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10?

Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10 matches live streaming will be available on the FanCode App, Sports Flick, and European Cricket Network’s YouTube channel.

What are the Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10 squads?

Minhaj CC: Faizan Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Mohammad Arslan, Usman Mushtaq, Waqas Basharat, Amar Shahzad, MD Uneeb Shah, Mohammad Nadeen, Yasin Javaid, Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Riaz, Zaka Ullah, Alumdar Hussain, and Mubashar Ali.

La Manga Torrevieja: Akash Panchal, Joel Brook, Stuart Simkins, Tom Culshaw, Andy Mccullock, Connor Wood, Theo Rumistrzewicz, Tom Vine, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Jack Perman, Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal, Adam Alger, and Charlie Hunt.