Live Streaming Cricket Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test

After a high-voltage opening Test, Sri Lanka will host England at the same venue – The Galle International Stadium. Sri Lanka suffered a big defeat in the opening Test as England outclassed them in all three departments. Though Sri Lanka produced some fightback in the second innings it was not enough for them to beat England. Meanwhile, for England, Captain Joe Root slammed a majestic double century to set the tone for a win. While Dominic Bess spun his web in the first innings to claim a five-wicket haul. England are expected to make some changes to keep their players fresh for the upcoming mega Test series against India starting from February 5. Here are the details of when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming Cricket

When is Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test match?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test match will start from Friday, January 21.

What are the timings of Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test match?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test match will start at 10:00 AM IST.

Where is the Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test match being played?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test match will be played at Galle International Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test match?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test match will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test match?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the squads for the Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test match?

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Asitha Fernando, Roshen Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep,Ramesh Mendis

England: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood