Live Streaming Cricket West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I

The excitement of T20 cricket continues as West Indies will lock horns against Australia in the third T20I of the five-match series. The two teams have played quality cricket in the first two matches but the Windies have come out on top with back to back wins. The series is very crucial for both teams to boost up their morale for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. West Indies are well equipped with all of their star players like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo. On the other hand, Australia are without some of their star players including David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins. Here are the details of when and where to watch the West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.Also Read - WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's West Indies vs Australia Match at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, 07:00 PM IST July 13, Tuesday

When is West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I match?

The West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I match will start on Tuesday, July 13. Also Read - Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo Guide West Indies to Victory Over Australia

What are the timings of West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I match?

The West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I match will start at 05:00 AM IST. Also Read - West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming Cricket, 2nd T20I: When And Where to Watch WI vs AUS Online Match And on TV

Where is the West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I match being played?

The West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be played at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I match?

The West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I match?

The West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I match will live stream on Fancode App in India.

What are the Squads for the West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I match?

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (C) (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Jason Holder

Australia: Matthew Wade(wk), Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Ben McDermott, Dan Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey