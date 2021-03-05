Live Streaming Cricket

Eyes would be on Kieron Pollard when West Indies host Sri Lanka in the second T20I on Saturday. after an emphatic win in the T20I opener, the hosts would look to continue the good form and seal the series with another win. The game would take place in Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Here's all you need to know about the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match:

When and what time will West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match begin?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will begin at 03.30 AM IST on Thursday (March 06, 2021). The toss will take place half-an-hour early at 03:00 AM IST.

Which channel will telecast West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match in India?

Unfortunately, the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will not be aired live on any TV channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match can be streamed live on FanCode App.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran (VC), Niroshan Dickwella

Batsmen – Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle

All-Rounders – Kieron Pollard (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera

Bowlers – Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards and Akila Dananjaya.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Kevin Sinclair, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy and Fidel Edwards.

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (C), Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Ashen Bandara, Nuwan Pradeep and Akila Dhananjaya.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Squads

West Indies Squad: Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.

Sri Lanka squad: Angelo Mathews (C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal.