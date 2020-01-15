Live Streaming Details of Australian Open Rally for Relief in India

A galaxy of tennis stars will gather together to take part in a fund-raising event today at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne for the ongoing deadly bushfires that have ravaged Australia.

The bushfires have reportedly resulted in the loss of 27 people and billion animals.

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer, World No. 1 Rafael Nadal and No. 2 Novak Djokovic among others will be among the tennis stars to play special matches and raise awareness about the bushfires.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley had announced that ahead of the Australian Open 2020, the event will be held with several stars confirming their participation on Sunday.

“Pleased to announce on the Today show this morning that Novak Djokovic will join AO Rally for Relief with Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Nick Kyrgios, Caroline Wozniacki, Stefanos Tsitsipas. We expect millions will be raised over summer from aces for bushfire relief,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Below are the details of how you can stream the matches online:

What: Australian Open Rally for Relief

When: January 15, 2020

Where: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Online Streaming: SonyLiv (India)

All funds raised from the charity event will be donated to the victims of the tragic fires.

The AO Rally for Relief is part of Aces for Bushfire Relief program which was launched by Tennis Australia last week. As per the program, $100 will be donated for every ace served at the ATP Cup matches in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney and at the Adelaide International, Brisbane International, Hobart International and Canberra International.