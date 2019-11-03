If pre-match press conferences were anything to go by, the first T20I of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh will be focused around two things — the absence of Shakib al Hasan and the weather conditions which will be there when the two teams meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The air quality has deteriorated to severe levels in the past one week and has cast doubts over the match. There has been smog all over the stadium, forcing many in the Bangladesh camp to wear masks while conducting their practice sessions.

However, as Russell Domingo and Vikram Rathour maintained, there’s nothing that the both the teams can do about and all they can eventually focus upon is playing the game. For the visitors, it would be about coming over the loss of Shakib and Tamim Iqbal and pose a challenge to the Indian side, which has been quite a dominant force across formats in the past two-three years. As stand-in skipper Mahmadullah stated on Saturday, one thing that his boys will have to make sure is to come out with a consistent batting performance and give their bowlers a chance to rattle the Indian batting line-up.

Below are details of how you can watch and follow the match LIVE

What: India vs Bangladesh 2019, 1st T20I

When: November 03, 2019 (Sunday)

Where: Arun Jaitley Stadium

Time: 7:00 IST

On TV: Star Sports Network (in India)

LIVE streaming: Hotstar

Live Commentary: IND vs BAN, 1st T20I

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Taijul Islam