Kolkata is all set to host Team India’s first-ever Day-Night Test on Indian soil when Virat Kohli and Co. meet Bangladesh for the second time in the two-match series at the decked-up Eden Gardens on Friday.

India, perched comfortably at the top of the ICC World Championship points table, thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test in Indore a week back.

The match got over inside three days and the home team’s dominance was summed up by the fact that opener Mayank Agarwal’s first innings score of 243 was more than Bangladesh’s two totals of 150 and 213.

India have won all their six matches since the start of the Test Championship, whitewashing West Indies and South Africa in their last two series. They are hot favourites to walk away with another clean-sweep against a side which lost to Test newcomers Afghanistan in their last outing.

The first day will kickstart with Army paratroopers expected to fly into Eden to hand over a pink ball each to the two captains just before the toss, in front of top politicians, legendary sportspersons and a packed stadium.

Historically, Australia, the only country to fully adopt the pink ball, report excellent viewership numbers for day-night Tests, but three days before the first experiment in India, Ganguly had said that tickets for the first four days have been sold out.

Details of how you can follow LIVE action of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

What: India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

When: November 22 (Friday)

Where: Eden Gardens

Weather: Sunny skies with a maximum high of 28 degree Celsius

Time: 1:00 PM IST

On TV: Star Sports Network (in India)

LIVE streaming: Hotstar

My Dream11 Team

Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Abu Jayed, Umesh Yadav (vice-captain) and Ishant Sharma

Dream11 Tips and Predictions

India’s Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wicktkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma

Bangladesh’s Probable XI: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque (captain), Mohammad Mithun/Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed and Ebadat Hossain/Al-Amin Hossain

SQUADS:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill

Bangladesh Squad: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Ebadat Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Mithun