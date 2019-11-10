The stage has been set up for a tasty finale. Bangladesh recorded their maiden T20I victory over India last week in Delhi before the hosts bounced back in an emphatic fashion to level the series at one-all in Rajkot. While the series opener was a closely fought encounter, the second turned out to be a one-side affair. India look a settled unit with a decent show in the first T20I over which they made a massive improvement thanks to some superb solo efforts from legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal and stand-in captain Rohit Sharma.

India will be eyeing their first T20I series win at home in 2019 after having suffered lost to Australia in February before the next against South Africa ended in a draw.

What: India vs Bangladesh 2019, 3rd T20I

When: November 10, 2019 (Sunday)

Where: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Time: 7:00 pm IST

On TV: Star Sports Network (in India)

LIVE streaming: Hotstar

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Taijul Islam