England Women had won the first T20I by 18 runs and India Women will look to bounce back in the three-match series. Also Read - Shafali Verma's Dismissal in 2nd ODI vs England Hints at Poor Management in Women's Cricket | WATCH VIDEO

Live Updates

  • 9:14 PM IST
    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: Beaumont is going to be a crucial wicket for India Women. She is looking good here to take her team over the line. Heather Knight has also got off to a good start. ENG W 64/2 (8 Overs) Tammy Beaumont 40* (32)
  • 9:07 PM IST

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: Sneh Rana bowled some tight line in her first over as she put Beaumont under a little pressure to not free her arms. Five runs from the over. It’s a decent start for England despite losing two wickets as they managed to cross the 50-run mark in the powerplay. ENGW 52/2 in 6 overs

  • 9:02 PM IST

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: Arundhati Reddy missed his length a couple of occasions in the last over as Beaumont took full advantage of it to play her short freely. While Heather Knight looked solid with his approach so far. However, Reddy almost got the English opener out but it was the free hit. 9 runs from the over. ENG W 47/2 in 5 overs

  • 8:54 PM IST

  • 8:51 PM IST
    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: OUT Brilliant from Richa Ghosh. Wide delivery from Shikha Pandey as Ghosh fails to collect the ball as she was standing up to the batsman. England was trying to steal a run but Richa Ghosh was quick to react and came up with a direct hit to send Nat Sciver back in the pavilion. Big wicket this for India Women. ENG W 31/2 (3 Overs)
  • 8:49 PM IST
    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: Not what India wanted after taking the wicket of Wyatt. Three consecutive boundaries for England Women and one of them was five wides from Shikha Pandey. The visitors will need to keep the pressure.
  • 8:45 PM IST

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: OUT. Big wicket for the Indian team. Danielle Wyatt looks to hit it over the mid-off fielder but there was no timing on the shot as Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur takes the catch. Anuradha Reddy provides the breakthrough for the tourist. Nat Sciver comes into the middle. ENG W 13-1 (2 overs)

  • 8:41 PM IST

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: Tammy Beaumont gets the first boundary for England. Hits it over the mid-on fielder for a four. Didn’t quite timed it as she would have liked but still got it over the ropes. ENG W 11-0 (1.3 Overs)

  • 8:39 PM IST

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: 5 runs came off the first over for England. It will be crucial for India to get some early wickets if they are to defend their score of 148 runs.

  • 8:37 PM IST

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: We are back live with England’s batting innings. Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont to open the innings for England whereas Shikha Pandey will bowl the first over for India. 149 runs to win for the hosts.