Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates

County Ground, Hove: India-W vs England-W Updates: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of England Women vs India Women 2nd T20I from County Ground, Hove.



England Women had won the first T20I by 18 runs and India Women will look to bounce back in the three-match series.

Live Updates

  • 7:50 PM IST

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: SIX! Harmanpreet Kaur prances down the track against Mady Villiers and smashes her over the long-on boundary for a massive six. This will give her a lot of confidence. IND 84/2 (12 Overs)

  • 7:48 PM IST

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: England women bowlers have kept the tight lid on the scoring rate.

  • 7:46 PM IST

  • 7:46 PM IST

  • 7:45 PM IST

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur will be under some pressure right now. She isn’t in the best of forms and would aim to turn the tables. At halfway stage IND W 73/2 (10 Overs)

  • 7:41 PM IST

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: Oh no, one brings two for England Women. Shafali Verma was looking to hit in the long-on/mid-wicket area but she failed to time the ball. Nat Sciver takes a good running catch at long-on. Mady Villiers provides the breakthrough for the hosts. IND W 72/2 (9.4 Overs)

  • 7:37 PM IST

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: OUT. Smriti Mandhana is gone. She was looking to hit it over the mid-off fielder but could not her timing right. Easy catch for Mady Villiers as Freya Davies provides the first breakthrough for England Women. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur comes into the crease. IND W 72/1 (9 Overs)

  • 7:32 PM IST

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: Smriti Mandhana breaks the deadlock. Dances down the track against Sarah Glenn and hits it over the mid-off fielder for a six. Much needed for the Indian Women. IND W 66/0 (8 Overs)

  • 7:29 PM IST

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: England bowlers continue their good work. Five runs came off that seventh over. IND W – 54/0 (7 overs)

  • 7:26 PM IST

    Live ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Scores And Updates: Good last couple of overs for England. They have pulled back the strings as far as run rate is concerned. Only two runs have been scored in the last 15 balls.