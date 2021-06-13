Live Streaming England vs Croatia Euro 2020 in India

The Three Lions would be playing their tournament opener on Sunday against Croatia at the Wembley Stadium, London. For Gareth Southgate and England, it would be an opportunity to avenge the 2018 World Cup loss against the same side. At home, England would look to get off to a winning start.

In Group D, England is being tipped as the favourites to go the distance. While it is expected that all Croatia players would be available for selection, England may miss the services of Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.

When is the England vs Croatia Euro 2020 Match?

The England vs Croatia Euro 2020 Match will take place on Sunday, June 13. Also Read - EURO 2020: Sourav Ganguly, Cricket Fraternity Wish Denmark's Christian Eriksen Speedy Recovery

What are the timings of the England vs Croatia Euro 2020 Match?

The England vs Croatia Euro 2020 Match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the England vs Croatia Euro 2020 Match being played?

The England vs Croatia Euro 2020 Match will be played at Wembley, London.

Which TV channel will broadcast the England vs Croatia Euro 2020 Match?

The England vs Croatia Euro 2020 Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the England vs Croatia Euro 2020 Match?

The England vs Croatia Euro 2020 Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV

Full Squads

England: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Ben Chilwell, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Conor Coady, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Ben White, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Lovre Kalinic, Simon Sluga, Borna Barisic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Bradaric, Duje Caleta-Car, Mile Skoric, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko, Mateo Kovacic, Milan Badelj, Nikola Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic, Mislav Orsic, Luka Ivanusec, Josip Brekalo, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ante Budimir, Ante Rebic