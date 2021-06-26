LIVE England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Score And Updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of England vs Sri Lanka live  3rd T20I match from Sofia Gardens.

Live Updates

  • 8:30 PM IST

    This is an excellent come back from Sri Lanka. Now Malan has to depart. Chameera again strikes for the visitors. England 162 for 5 in 18.3 overs.

  • 8:28 PM IST

    England 160 for 4 after 18 overs. Malan key to England reaching anywhere close to 190 here.

  • 8:23 PM IST

    Another one bites the dust. Morgan this time has to take the long walk back. England 151 for 4 after 17 overs.

  • 8:21 PM IST

    150 up for England in 16.5 overs.

  • 8:21 PM IST

    The England captain makes his way out in the middle.

  • 8:20 PM IST

    England 148 for 3 after 16.2 overs. Sam Billings and Liam Livingstone depart in quick succession.

  • 8:01 PM IST

    Malan reaches his fifty. England 114 for 1 in 13 overs.

  • 7:56 PM IST

    England 106 for 1 in 12 overs.

  • 7:56 PM IST

    Bairstow departs. Sri Lanka get the breakthrough. Udana does the job. England lose their first wicket.

  • 7:51 PM IST

    Under the circumstances excellent over by Sandakan. Only 5 coming from it. England 98 for 0 in 11 overs.