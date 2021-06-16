New Delhi: In another exciting clash of Euro 2020, Italy will face Switzerland on Thursday (IST). Italy have played dominant football in the recent past as the arrival of Roberto Mancini has brought some needed energy into the squad. In their previous match, Italy beat Turkey 3-0 to kick start the Euro 2020 season. They have a solid defensive unit and quality attackers like Ciro Immobile and Insigne. Ahead of the clash, Mancini said that “Switzerland has always put Italy in difficulty,” he added. “They are always among the top rankings in world football, with good and experienced players, and they have a coach who knows Italy very well having coached here previously. It will be difficult, and we will need to be at our top level.” Here are the details of when and where to watch Italy vs Switzerland Euro 2020 live match online and on TV. Also Read - Live Streaming Euro 2020 Matches June 16: When And Where to Watch FIN vs RUS, TUR vs WAL And ITA vs SUI Live Stream Football Matches Online and on TV Telecast Sony Sports

What are the timings of the Italy vs Switzerland Match?

The Italy vs Switzerland Match will start at 12:30 AM IST (Thursday)

Where will the Italy vs Switzerland Match being played?

The Italy vs Switzerland Match will be played at Stadio Olimpico

Which TV channel will broadcast the Italy vs Switzerland Match?

The Italy vs Switzerland Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Italy vs Switzerland Match?

The Italy vs Switzerland Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What are the probable lineups for Italy vs Switzerland Match?

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Switzerland: Yann Sommer (GK), Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Mario Gavranovic