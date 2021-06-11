Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 Match Live Streaming

In the mega opening encounter of Euro 2020, Turkey will lock horns against Italy on Saturday. The European football extravaganza which was scheduled to held in 2020 was pushed to this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe at that time. Italy will enter the match as hot favourites as they have played some dominant football since the arrival of Robert Mancini in the camp. They have failed to won a big trophy in the past few years and with a strong squad, they finally have a chance to end the drought. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Turkey vs Italy live football match online Euro 2020 Match online and on TV.

The excitement of international football continues as Italy will face Turkey in the Euro Cup opener on Saturday. You can watch Turkey vs Italy 2021, Live Euro 2020 Streaming, Turkey vs Italy Live Streaming, Turkey vs Italy Live Match Streaming Online, Turkey vs Italy Live Euro 2020 Match Streaming on SonyLIV. Find Euro 2020 Match Live, Live Match Streaming Euro 2020 Match details below.

When is the Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 Match?

The Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 Match will take place on Saturday, June 12.

What are the timings of the Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 Match?

The Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 Match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 Match being played?

The Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 Match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 Match?

The Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 Match?

The Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV