Live Streaming Europa League AC Milan vs Manchester United

In the mega encounter, Manchester United will lock horns against AC Milan in the round of 16 clash of UEFA Europa League at San Siro. The first leg of the mega encounter was ended in a 1-1 draw with Milan acquiring advantage of scoring an away goal. The pressure will be on Manchester United to score a goal at San Siro to put pressure on the hosts. Zlatan Ibrahimovic will also play in the crucial contest against his former club. Both teams are second in the respective league points table but are almost out of the title race with big leads by their rivals Manchester City and Inter Milan. Ahead of the crucial contest, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talked about the progress of the Red Devils from the last season. “We are 12 points ahead of what we were at the same time in the league last season and of course we’re aiming to win trophies but as we’ve said, sometimes a trophy can hide what’s happening at the club,” Solskjaer said. “In the league position you see if you’re progressing really and sometimes in the cup tournaments you might be lucky or unlucky with draws, games decided on different factors. Of course, we’re aiming to win that’s why you play football you’re aiming to win trophies.” Here are the details of when and where to watch AC Milan vs Manchester United live football match online UEFA Europa League online and on TV. Also Read - Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Champions League in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch CHE vs ATL Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV App, JIO TV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten in India

The excitement of the UEFA Europa League continues Manchester will lock horns against AC Milan on Thursday. You can watch AC Milan vs Manchester United 2021, Live UEFA Europa League Streaming, AC Milan vs Manchester United Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League, AC Milan vs Manchester United Live Match Streaming Online, AC Milan vs Manchester United Live UEFA Europa League Streaming on SonyLIV. Find JioTV Europa League Live, SonyLIV Live details, Live Match Streaming details below. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Atalanta Live Streaming Champions League in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch RM vs ATN Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV App, JIO TV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten in India

AC Milan vs Manchester United Live Stream Europa League

When is the AC Milan vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match?

The AC Milan vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match will take place on Thursday, March 19. Also Read - Barcelona vs Huesca Live Streaming La Liga in India: When And Where to Watch BARCA vs HUE Live Stream Football Match Online And on TV

What are the timings of the AC Milan vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match?

The AC Milan vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the AC Milan vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match being played?

The AC Milan vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match will be played at the San Siro.

Which TV channel will broadcast the AC Milan vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match?

The AC Milan vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the AC Milan vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match?

The AC Milan vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match will live stream on SonyLIV and JioTV in India.