Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands: When and Where To Watch Online And On Tv In India

FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch the Netherlands vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 Match online and on TV
The Netherlands soccer federation is the leader of the ‘One Love’ anti-discrimination movement and Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk is expected to wear an armband with a multi-colored heart-shaped logo in defiance of a FIFA order to keep politics out of the World Cup.
Here are the details of when and where to watch the Netherlands vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 Match online and on TV:
Where will Senegal vs Netherlands World Cup opening match being played?
Senegal vs Netherlands match will kick-off at the Al Thumama Stadium.
When will Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup match start?
Senegal vs Netherlands match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST on November 21, 2022.
Where can you watch the Senegal vs Netherlands match in India?
The Senegal vs Netherlands World Cup opening match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.
Where can you watch the Senegal vs Netherlands match outside India?
The following list shows where you can watch the England vs Iran match outside of India
United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app
United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website
Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand
New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport
Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go
Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV
Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV
Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.
