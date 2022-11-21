Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands: When and Where To Watch Online And On Tv In India

FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch the Netherlands vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 Match online and on TV

Senegal vs Netherlands Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022: When and Where To Watch Online And On Tv In India

Senegal vs Netherlands Live Streaming: The Netherlands will lock horns against Senegal for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group Stage match on Monday( November 21).

The Netherlands soccer federation is the leader of the ‘One Love’ anti-discrimination movement and Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk is expected to wear an armband with a multi-colored heart-shaped logo in defiance of a FIFA order to keep politics out of the World Cup.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Netherlands vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 Match online and on TV:

Where will Senegal vs Netherlands World Cup opening match being played?

Senegal vs Netherlands match will kick-off at the Al Thumama Stadium.

When will Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup match start?

Senegal vs Netherlands match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST on November 21, 2022.

Where can you watch the Senegal vs Netherlands match in India?

The Senegal vs Netherlands World Cup opening match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the Senegal vs Netherlands match outside India?

The following list shows where you can watch the England vs Iran match outside of India

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.