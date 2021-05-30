The first-round matches in the 2021 edition of French Open is all set to kick off from May 30. Some of the biggest names in the Tennis world will start their journey in the quest to get their hands on the French Open title. Last year in the men’s category Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic in the final to claim his 13th Roland Garros title. While in the women’s category Iga Swiatek managed to earn the glory at the clay court. Also Read - Will Rafael Nadal Leave His Mark of Greatness at Roland Garros or Will Djokovic Stop The Spanish Juggernaut?

The 2021 edition will once again witness the masterclass of Nadal at his favourite clay court as it will be players like Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Theim and Alexander Zverev who will be the other title contenders. Also Read - Rafael Nadal Remains at No.3 in ATP Rankings 2021 After Winning Italian Open, Novak Djokovic Continues to Dominate Tally

In the women’s category, Serena Williams will be looking to break his grand slam drought while Naomi Osaka will give her all to clinch the maiden French Open title for his trophy cabinet Also Read - Rafael Nadal And I Are Next Gen: Novak Djokovic After Falling Short at Rome

Here are the details of when and where to watch French Open 2021 Live Streaming football matches on TV and online.

When is the French Open 2021 match?

The French Open 2021 first-round matches will take place on May 30.

Where will French Open 2021 matches take place?

The French Open 2021 matches will be played at the Stade Roland Garros.

Which TV channel will broadcast the French Open 2021 matches in India on TV?

The French Open 2021 matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the French Open 2021 matches?

The French Open 2021 matches will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV. For Live Updates, you can follow our live blog at India.com