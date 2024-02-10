IND vs AUS Under-19 World Cup 2024 FINAL Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

Home

IND vs AUS Under-19 World Cup 2024 FINAL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Free Online And On TV

Here are the live-streaming details of the India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup 2024 final.

IND vs AUS Under-19 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Uday Saharan-led team India will lock horns against Australia for the final of the Ongoing Under-19 World Cup at Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in South Africa on Sunday. Australia will start favourites in this edition because they had beaten India in the 2012 and 2018 finals of the Under-19 World Cup. On the other hand, India is the most consistent team in the marquee event as they have played all the finals since 2016. On November 19 last year, an Australian team left Rohit Sharma and his band teary-eyed on a global stage and for the Uday Saharans, Sachin Dhas, Musheer Khans and Saumykumar Pandeys, beating an Aussie team would certainly be very sweet.

“No, we are not thinking about revenge. We are firmly focussed on present and we neither want to dwell on past or look too far ahead,” skipper Saharan recently told PTI Bhasha in Benoni.

When will the Ind vs Aus Under 19 World Cup Final be played?

India and Australia will play the U19 Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, 11 February 2024 at 1:30 PM IST

Where will the India vs Australia Under 19 World Cup 2024 Final be played?

India and Australia will play the U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 final at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni.

Where to watch India vs Australia Under 19 World Cup 2024 Final?

The U19 World Cup final between India and Australia will be telecasted live on Star Sports network and will also be available for live streaming on Hotstar.

Squads

India: Uday Saharan (C), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari.

Australia: Hugh Weibgen (C), Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks (wk), Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Ollie Peake.

