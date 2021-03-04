India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score

Here you can check the Live Score of India vs England 2021 4th Test, Day 1 and latest match updates. Also you can follow the live blog and match summary from Ahmedabad and check the details of 4th Test. Other information that you can search for are the Live Streaming Details of IND vs ENG 4th Test in Motera. Check Cricket Score and Updates IND vs ENG 2021 India vs England Score, 4th Test, Day 1. Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of India vs England 2021, 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score match between India and England being played at Narendra Modi Stadium. Also Read - Pitch is Perfect - Michael Vaughan Blasts English Batsmen For Failure During 4th Test at Motera

Live Updates

  • 4:06 PM IST

    India vs England 4th Test Live: WICKET! Sensational start for England as James Anderson has trapped Shubman Gill for a three-ball duck. Gill has reviewed this but the decision stays. India haven’t lost it as it was the umpire’s call. A long walk back for the India opener who must be disappointed. India 0/1 in 0.3 overs

  • 4:02 PM IST

    India openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma stride out to the middle. Not a tall ask by any stretch. England must feel they have fallen 150-180 runs short on what is the best batting track since the first Test in Chennai. James Anderson with the new ball.

  • 3:53 PM IST

    England 205-all out. Ravichandran Ashwin gets rid of Jack Leach after he’s given out lbw by the on-field umpire. Leach reviews but the decision will remain as it is. Ashwin finishes with figures of 3/47 as combining with his junior Axar Patel (4/68) he has stopped England at a low score after they opted to bat early on Thursday.

  • 3:49 PM IST

    200 up for England. With a four off Ravichandran Ashwin, Jack Leach takes England past the 200-run mark in Motera. Batting with his is James Anderson who is batting on 9 that includes a boundary off a reverse sweep. England 205/9 in 75 overs

  • 3:35 PM IST

    England vs India Live Updates: OUT! Dom Bess has been given out lbw off Axar Patel but he immediately calls for a review. He looked quite confident. But it’s all reds and Bess will have to walk back after having made 3 off 16. England nine down. James Anderson is the 11th batter in. Score 189/9 in 70.4 overs

  • 3:32 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Updates: Wicket no. 3 for Axar Patel. This is proper brain-fade moment for Daniel Lawrence. He had done well for his 46 but somehow decided he had to take the aggressive route against Axar and charged down the track only to get beaten all ends and was stumped. His 74-ball stay saw him hitting eight fours. England have lost their eighth wicket. Score 188/8 in 70.1 overs

  • 3:25 PM IST

    Over 66.6: Daniel Lawrence survives. The ball hits Shubman Gill’s boot before rising and being collected. Indians are quite confident but the umpire goes upstairs. And that lifted after a part of the ball grazed the surface.

  • 3:11 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score: WICKET! Another one bites the dust. Ravichandran Ashwin doesn’t have to wait long for his second scalp of the innings as he has Ben Foakes caught at first slip by India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. Foakes scored 1 off 12. England have now lost their seventh wicket. Foakes came forward to defend but the ball turned just enough to kiss the edge and prove his undoing. Score 170/7 in 65.4

  • 2:58 PM IST

    India vs England Live Cricket Score: WICKET! Ravichandran Ashwin strikes to get his first wicket of the innings. Ollie Pope is disappointed. He skipped down the track and got an inside edge which after deflecting off his back leg nestled into the hands of Shubman Gill at short leg. The soft signal was out as the umpire went upstairs. But Pope has to walk back as Ashwin gets him after setting a perfect trap. Pope scored 29 off 87 with two fours. England 166/6 in 61.3 overs

  • 2:34 PM IST

    We are back for the third and final session of the play. So far, both the sessions have gone India’s way at the start before England have crawled back even though the scoreline may suggest otherwise. An interesting third session this will be.