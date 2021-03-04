Here you can check the Live Score of India vs England 2021 4th Test, Day 1 and latest match updates. Also you can follow the live blog and match summary from Ahmedabad and check the details of 4th Test. Other information that you can search for are the Live Streaming Details of IND vs ENG 4th Test in Motera. Check Cricket Score and Updates IND vs ENG 2021 India vs England Score, 4th Test, Day 1. Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of India vs England 2021, 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score match between India and England being played at Narendra Modi Stadium. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Fake Appeal to Ajinkya Rahane During 4th Test at Motera is Unmissable | WATCH VIDEO

Also Read - Live Match Streaming India vs England 4th Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Online And on TV

Also Read - India vs England 4th Test: Captain Virat Kohli Engages in Heated Argument With Ben Stokes | WATCH

Live Updates

  • 2:34 PM IST

    We are back for the third and final session of the play. So far, both the sessions have gone India’s way at the start before England have crawled back even though the scoreline may suggest otherwise. An interesting third session this will be.

  • 2:19 PM IST

    That’s tea on Day 1! A session that also kind of went India’s way as they got the dangerman Ben Stokes right after he had reached half-century. This was after the session began with Mohammed Siraj getting rid of Jonny Bairstow. They scored 70 runs and scored two big wickets. However, Ollie Pope and Dan Lawrence have built a small partnership here, having added 23 runs so far. Pope is on 21 off 73 with one four while Lawrence is on 15 with three fours. England 144/5 in 56 overs

  • 2:14 PM IST

    Over 54: Ishant Sharma is back into the attack. He bowled eight overs in his first spell for 19 runs and no wicket. Bowling alongside him is Ravichandran Ashwin who has now bowled 10 overs for 17 runs and zero wickets. England 144/5 in 56 overs

  • 1:42 PM IST

    England vs India Live Score: WICKET! Plumb. Washington Sundar is ecstatic. He has trapped well-set and dangerman Ben Stokes lbw on 55. A vital breakthrough for India as they have removed the threat of Stokes. Sundar pushes the lefty on the backfoot and but the extra bounce catches him by surprise as the ball crashes on the pad first. Despite appeal from Ollie Pope, Stokes decides against going for the DRS. He struck six fours and two sixes. Score 121/5 in 46.4 overs

  • 1:31 PM IST

    IND vs ENG LIVE: With a four, England batsman Ben Stokes reaches his half-century – his 24th in the format. This has been a well-compiled innings from Stokes so far. Seems like he’s channelizing that exchange with India captain Virat Kohli into something productive. This is good news for England.

  • 1:27 PM IST

    Live Updates: Washington Sundar and Axar Patel are bowling in tandem. This phase has been uneventful barring a run-out chance with Cheteshwar Pujara unleashing an pin-point throw. Replays showed Ollie Pope was well inside before the ball crashed onto the stumps. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes is inching towards a fifty. He’s currently batting on 47 off 108 with five fours and two sixes. Alongside him is Pope on 11 off 37 with one boundary to his name so far. England 110/4 in 43 overs

  • 12:51 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Updates: Pace in Mohammed Siraj and spin in Ravichandran Ashwin currently in operation right now. Ben Stokes has consumed 79 deliveries for 33 runs while Ollie Pope is on 4 off 12. England are 88/4 in 34 overs.

  • 12:29 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: WICKET! Mohammed Siraj traps Jonny Bairstow in front and the on-field umpire raises the dreaded finger. After some deliberation, Bairstow goes for the review. And it’s umpire’s call. This one cam back in sharply after pitching. Bairstow scored 28 off 67 with six fours. England 78/4 in 28.1 overs

  • 12:25 PM IST

    India vs England 2021 Live Updates: India have burned through both their reviews now. India captain Virat Kohli was convinced to take the DRS after the on-field turned down an lbw appeal against Ben Stokes. However, that the impact was outside off and hence no need to go any further. Score 78/3 in 28 overs

  • 12:14 PM IST

    We are back with the second session. Ravichandran Ashwin kicks off the proceedings with his fourth over of the day off which England take one run. Score 75/3 in 26 overs