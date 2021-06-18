Ind vs NZ Final LIVE Streaming, When and Where to Watch Online

Two of the top teams – India and New Zealand – will square off in the biggest-ever Test when they lock horns in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Ageas Bowl, Southampton. The match starts on Friday, June 18. The two big teams would be led by their captains – Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson – who are the finest cricketers of modern times. It promises to be a mouth-watering battle. Here is how you can watch the match.

When is India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match will take place on Friday, June 18.

What are the timings of India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where is India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match being played?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match will be played at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match will be telecasted on Star Sports in India. The WTC final will be aired live in English on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. It will also be broadcasted on Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where can you live stream India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match will be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Ind vs NZ SQUADS

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli ©, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wrdddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohs Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Mohd Siraj

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, BJ Watling, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Matt Henry