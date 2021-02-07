Live Cricket Streaming India vs England 1st Test Day 3

The excitement of Test cricket continues as Day 3 of the 1st Test between India and England is all set to get underway on Sunday. The first Test match between India and England 1st Test will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch India vs England 2021, Live Cricket Streaming, India vs England Live Streaming, 1st Test Day 2, India vs England Live Match Streaming Online, and, India vs England Live Cricket Streaming on Hotstar. Find Hotstar Live, Hotstar Live details, Star Sports Live, Star Sports Live Telecast details, Live Match Streaming details below. Also Read - Live Cricket Score India vs England 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara Fifties Revive IND Innings at Tea

After dominating the first two days of the ongoing Test match, England will look to post a 600 plus score on the first session of Day 3. Dom Bess and Jack Leach have shown great resilience in the last phase of Day 3 as England are currently at 555/8. Earlier, Joe Root slammed a majestic double ton to enter record books. While Ben Stokes also played a crucial knock of 82 runs to counter-attack Indian bowlers. The duo shared a 124-run stand for the fourth wicket. For India, Ishant Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem claimed two-wicket each on Day 3 while Ashwin managed to get Ollie Pope. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs England 1st Test Day 3 Match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - Virender Sehwag REACTS Hilariously to Rishabh Pant-Rohit Sharma's Viral Meme During 1st Test at Chennai | SEE POST

When is India vs England 1st Test Day 3 match?

The India vs England 1st Test Day 3 match will start on Sunday, February 7. Also Read - Joe Root Takes a One-Handed Catch to Send Ajinkya Rahane Packing in Chennai Off Dom Bess | WATCH VIDEO

What are the timings of the India vs England 1st Test Day 3 match?

The India vs England 1st Test Day 3 match will start at 09:30 AM IST.

Where is the India vs England 1st Test Day 3 match being played?

The India vs England 1st Test Day 3 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs England 1st Test Day 3 match?

The India vs England 1st Test Day 3 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 1st Test Day 3 match?

The India vs England 1st Test Day 3 match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

What are the Playing XIs for the India vs England 1st Test Day 3 match?

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson