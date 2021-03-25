Live Streaming India vs Oman International Friendly

In the mega encounter, India will lock horns against Oman in an international friendly contest. The Men in Bue will look to take revenge from Oman who defeated them in their last encounter. The match will be played at Dubai’s Maktoom Bin Rashid Stadium and will be the first of two international friendlies that India will play within a week, the second being against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the same venue. Unlike the previous fixture, however, the match on Thursday does not come with the baggage of expectation or pressure. In fact, coach Igor Stimac made it clear in the pre-match press conference that he doesn’t care as much about the results in these two matches as he does about the experience that the slew of young players in the Indian team will gain from facing higher-ranked opposition in foreign conditions. Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs Oman live football match online International Friendly online and on TV.

When is the India vs Oman International Friendly match?

The India vs Oman International Friendly match will take place on Thursday, March 25.

What are the timings of the India vs Oman International Friendly match?

The India vs Oman International Friendly match will start at 7:15 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Oman International Friendly match being played?

The India vs Oman International Friendly match will be played at the Maktoom Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Oman International Friendly match?

The India vs Oman International Friendly match will be telecasted on Eurosport TV in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs Oman International Friendly match?

The India vs Oman International Friendly match will live stream on JioTV in India.