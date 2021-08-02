India Women vs Australia Women Live Score And Updates, Hockey

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India Women vs Australia Women Women Hockey Quarterfinal Match Tokyo Olympics score and updates from Oi Hockey Stadium, South Pitch. Rani Rampal-led team have had a dream run so far in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Women in Blue were able to keep themselves in the tournament after they won 1-0 against Ireland. Subsequently, they defeated South Africa in a thrilling encounter by 4-3 to keep themselves afloat in the tourney. As Great Britain beat Ireland by 2-0, India was able to make its way into the last four. Meanwhile, India’s Men Hockey Team has already qualified for the semis as they won against Great Britain by 3-1 and sealed a place in the last four of the Olympics after a long gap of 49 years. Consequently, Indian Women will also like to follow in the footsteps of their Men’s team and create history. However, it is going to be a tough challenge for the Rani Rampal-led as they will face Australia, which is currently placed at second place in the FIH Rankings.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: India & Australia Eye Early Lead in Historic Q/F

Live Updates

  • 8:42 AM IST

    LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Scores And Updates: Bit of injury concern for India as Sharmila has suffered a back injury.

  • 8:40 AM IST

    LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Scores And Updates: IND 0-0 AUS W after 10 minutes.

  • 8:40 AM IST

    LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Scores And Updates: Great play from India so far. They have created chances.

  • 8:39 AM IST

    LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Scores And Updates: Great chance for Rani Rampal. But it comes off the post. Should have converted that.

  • 8:37 AM IST

    LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Scores And Updates: India have kept 59% possession so far.

  • 8:37 AM IST

    LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Scores And Updates: Solid defence from Australia but India have done well so far. IND W 0-0 AUS 7 minutes.

  • 8:35 AM IST

    LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Scores And Updates: Good passage of play from India Women. But Australia are keeping it tight.

  • 8:34 AM IST

    LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Scores And Updates: IND W 0-0 AUS W after 3 minutes.

  • 8:32 AM IST

    LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Scores And Updates: Good early chance for Australia but it came off the post. Lucky for India.

  • 8:32 AM IST

    LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Scores And Updates: Australia have conceded only one goal and it is not going to be easy for India to breach the Hockeyroos defence.