Live ISL vs LAK PSL 2021 Scores and Updates:

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of PSL match 20 between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars PSL Score Today, PSL Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the cricket blog of match 20 of PSL 2021 between ISL vs LAH from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest ISL vs LAH, Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 Live Score, ISL vs LAH PSL 2021 Live cricket updates here.  Islamabad United’s captain Shahdab Khan has won the toss and he has opted to bat first. Also Read - LIVE French Open 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Score And Updates, Men's Final: Tsitsipas Takes 2 Set Lead vs Djokovic

Live Updates

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates – ISL finish with 152-7 after their 20 overs. Asif Ali scored 74 whereas Iftikhar Ahmed contributed 49. At one stage ISL were 20-5 but these two helped their team bounce back with 123-run stand.

  • 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates – Oh Dear! Asif Ali is out hat-wicket here. He was pulling the ball but his leg touched the stumps and he has to go after scoring a brilliant knock of 75 from 43 balls. ISL145-6 after 19 overs.

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates – ISL were 20-5 at one stage but Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali have got their team back in this game. It has been a fine comeback from ISL.

  • 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates – It is not often that you see Rashid Khan being expensive. But Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali have taken him to cleaners in this innings. He finishes his four-over spell after conceding 36 runs. ISL 135-5 after 18 overs.

  • 8:02 PM IST

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates – ISL have been able to turn the tables as Asif Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed have scored 57 runs in the last 30 balls. ISL 116-5 after 16 overs. Ali 61 from 34 balls.

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates – A missed opportunity for Lahore Qalandars. Asif Ali advances down the track but Ben Dunk fails to collect the ball. ISL 94-5 after 14 overs

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates – This is brilliant batting from Asif Ali, he is taking on the attack and he has timed the ball to perfection. ISL 83-5 after 13 overs.

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates – Asif Ali is getting a move on here. He has raced to 29 runs off just 19 balls. ISL 59-5 after 11 overs.

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates – ISL has failed to get any momentum in this innings. The onus is on Asif Ali to play a good knock here. And he takes it on himself as he smashes Harris Rauf for two consecutive boundaries.