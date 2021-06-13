Live ISL vs LAK PSL 2021 Scores and Updates:

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of PSL match 20 between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars PSL Score Today, PSL Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the cricket blog of match 20 of PSL 2021 between ISL vs LAH from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest ISL vs LAH, Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 Live Score, ISL vs LAH PSL 2021 Live cricket updates here.  Islamabad United’s captain Shahdab Khan has won the toss and he has opted to bat first. Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS QUE vs PES PSL 2021, Today Updates: Miller, Bowlers Power Peshawar to Massive 61-Run Win vs Quetta

Live Updates

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates – Faulkner goes now and it’s the end of all hopes for Lahore Qalandars. The Australian was plumbed in front by Fawad Ahmed. LAH 100-9 after 15 overs.
    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates – Another mix-up and LAH are tumbling in this run-chase. Shaheen Shah Afridi has to walk back. LAH 100-8 after 14.3 overs.
    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates – Shadab gets another one. It’s the big wicket of Rashid Khan, who could have turned this match. It was the wrong one from the ISL captain and Khan fails to read it. LAH in deep trouble at 99-7 after 14 overs.
    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates – ISL captain Shadab Khan strikes now. Big heave from Tim David but he only gets a top edge which is taken easily by Iftikhar Ahmed. LAH struggling at 97-6 after 13.2 overs.

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates – Musa gets the big fish, Fakhar Zaman, who was well-settled after scoring 44 runs. Brilliant comeback this from Islamabad United. LAH 94-5 after 12 overs.

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates – Musa gets another one as Ben Dunk edges one to the keeper. Musa is bringing ISL back into the contest. LAH is veering off the track slightly in this run-chase. LAH 88-4 after 11 overs.

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates – Islamabad United gets the breakthrough. Mohammad Hafeez is dismissed by Mohammad Musa for only eight runs.

    LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2021, Match 20 Scores And Updates – Fakhar Zaman is looking confident here. He hits a four and six against Fawad Ahmed and smashed a 94-metre six against Iftikhar Ahmed. LAH 82-2 after 8.3 overs.